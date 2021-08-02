 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $317,900

South side Eau Claire living at it's best! This 5 bedroom, 2 full bath home is perfectly located within walking distance to Manz Elementary, South Middle School & Memorial High School. This property resides in a wonderful neighborhood with beautiful Mitscher Park across the street, in which you would have a full view and access to the park. This home has been loved and well cared for by the same owners for over 30 years. Updated kitchen with newer appliances, convection microwave, large dining area, deck, concrete patio and in ground sprinkler system are just a few of the highlights. New furnace in 2012 and properly maintained and new roof in 2015. Do not miss the chance to call this place home!

