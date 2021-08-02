5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $319,900

Perfect country living in the city. Southside ranch house with five spacious bedrooms will appeal to that homeowner that needs all the room they can get. Large rec room in the basement allows for an abundance of activities while sitting in front of the fire. This spacious lot will have plenty of room to move around and take advantage of all the yard. Heated and complete shop will be a great addition for any do it yourselfer in the middle of the winter or someone who just needs a very large amount of room for all their extra vehicles. Storage galore in the heated two car attached garage will amaze anyone. This house is looking for that perfect person who will be able to utilize all its great potential. House has had septic and home inspection. New roof 2021, carpet 2021, painted 2021