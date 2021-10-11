5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $359,000

Super family sized home comes with extended family options. First floor offers formal and informal dining areas, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms w/ 2 suites. Spacious master BR has vaulted ceilings, fireplace & spa bathroom. Lower level comes with bedroom, bath, rec room and spa area w/sunken hot tub. Ideal location on south facing lot, total walkout lower level, and only 1 block from South Middle School. Some upgrades and deferred maintenance are needed. Hard to believe the amount of living area.