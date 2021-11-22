 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $394,000

Don't miss this MUST SEE Dream home in a beautiful subdivision near main roads, walk/bike paths & neighborhood golf course w/ year round bar/restaurant. This Immaculate home features maple hardwood floors, 6 panel doors, oak trim and vaulted ceilings, 4 pc owners bath & suite in private first floor wing, 1st floor laundry, in floor heat in LL and finished insulated Garage, theatre room w/ Surround, 2 huge LL storage areas & 1 yr. home warrantee! Sale contingent on sellers intended purchase. After Christmas Close preferred.

