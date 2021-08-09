5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,750

Serenity at it's finest! Enjoy this gorgeous home on extremely private 40 acres minutes South of EauClaire! This property boasts 2-car garage that is heated/cooled, connected to cold storage & poleshed for all storage needs! Enjoy nature on almost 2 miles of groomed trails throughout this property with outstanding hunting! The family room is accented with stunning maple floors & 5th bedroom can serve as a home office! Truly one of a kind & immaculate! Property is pre-inspected and move-in ready!