5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $399,900

Many new features and upgrades in this Custom Built Classic home, including Roof, LP Siding, Concrete, Trane Furnace and Central Air, Overhead Garage doors, Kitchen remodel including High end Stainless Appliances, tile back splash countertops and wood floors. Bright, open Living Room with wood floors, vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light. Other features include sun room, large deck, walk out basement, large brick fireplace with gas insert, central vac, and oversized, insulated 2 car attached garage with steps to basement. Recently Updated retaining wall next to 30 x 54 Pole Bldg. with concrete floor, sink, 220 Electrical and 16 x 28 Heated shop. Large “Horseshoe” Driveway with concrete drive to Pole Bldg. Perennial gardens, Mature Oaks and Conifers, just a short walk to Town Hall Park and plenty of room to roam! 1.5 acre adjoining lot to the south available for purchase.