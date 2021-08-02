 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $424,900

Quiet cul-de-sac location. 10' ceilings with narrow Maple hardwood flooring, penny round tile, shiplap walls, rear entry garage (Oversized 2-1/2 car) & much more. Master bedroom features walk-in tile shower, granite tops w/double sinks. Formal sitting area & lots of storage. Kitchen/dining has custom white maple cabinetry, built-ins throughout. Bead board ceiling, granite tops. 2016 Parade home built by Bungalow Point Homes. New: Maple tree, humidifier, laundry cabinets, window blinds. Gas stove

