5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $425,000

This 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Bath home is tucked into a quiet area off London Road. Surprisingly quiet, peaceful, and a huge deck overlooking a fenced large back yard. This well cared for home offers large room sizes, great floor plan with different living spaces, and an abundance of unfinished room in the lower level. A major addition created a beautiful kitchen with cherry cabinetry, and a large master bedroom and bath. Home is Wheel Chair accessible. A commercial building with over 3400 square feet is included with the sale. A perfect place to call home and run your business, or rent the building and create residual income. Both buildings sit on a total of .69 acres. A unique property with extreme potential.

