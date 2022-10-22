5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $425,000

Check out this rare 2020 build, 5 bedroom home on Eau Claire's southside. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. The home boasts real hardwood floors throughout the main living space including the kitchen and dining room. Open concept main floor allows you to entertain with ease. The vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and mocha cabinets are shining highlights in this home. This home also features true one level living with main floor laundry, 3 bedrooms on main floor including the ensuite. The lower level was recently finished off to include an oversized family room with built-in buffet, two additional bedrooms and another full bath! Book your private showing today.