5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $439,900

Fall in love with this spacious 5 BR 3 BA home in the perfect location! Southside of Eau Claire on 2.3 acres w/ frontage on Lowes Creek. Come see this great layout w/ a fireplace in the living rm, large eat-in kitchen area w/ separate dining that walks out to your private deck & pergola, an outdoor shower, perfect area for a hot tub; Master suite w/2 more BR and 1 BA on the main level. Fully finished basement w/ in-floor heat has a wonderful family/entertaining rm & 2 more BR and 1 BA. 1 yr home warranty included. Beautiful home w/ a peaceful setting on Lowes Creek! View More