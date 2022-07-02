Beautifully built, brand new 5 bed, 3 bath home by Barber Builders. Located in Princeton Valley with easy access to highway 53 and I-94. Nice granite counter tops, quality custom maple cabinets, black stainless steel appliances, and LVP flooring. High 9' two tray ceilings throughout main level. Tile showers and master walk in closet. Fully finished basement with large family room. 12x24’ concrete covered patio, driveway, and landscaping to be completed once weather permits. Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls School Board decides not to ban book but require parental permission before students may be assigned it
The Chippewa Falls School Board will not ban a book from its curriculum, but will require parental permission before students may be assigned it following a complaint from a parent on the book's content matter.
Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reveals a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve the attorney Johnson referred to on Friday.
Brian Jacobson grew up on the baseball diamonds of Lafayette and Friday will be enshrined as a part of a five-player Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Bears each had seven players selected for this Friday’s Chippewa River Baseball League All-S…
Assessing the Badgers' options in recruiting a quarterback in the 2023 class after the program has gone 0-for-5 on their early targets.
CHIPPEWA FALLS – Hope Perry remembers visiting her grandpa Oral Perry at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls as he led the imaging team.
Prep Girls Basketball: Stanley-Boyd's Hoel follows in family footsteps on way to Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game
Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel followed in the footsteps of her mother Shannon to carve out a strong girls basketball career with the Orioles. Hoel will play in next week's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Star Game.
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center provides services and programs for Wisconsin residents living in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. But…
The family of Geneva McNaughton wants to make her 100th birthday truly special. Members of the family are asking for cards to be mailed to Geneva for her upcoming big day. Her address is 107 Alexander Ave., Reedsburg, WI, 53959.
When Steve Gibbs first joined the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Athletic Booster Club, he said the school budgets were pretty thin.