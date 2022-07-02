 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $449,900

Beautifully built, brand new 5 bed, 3 bath home by Barber Builders. Located in Princeton Valley with easy access to highway 53 and I-94. Nice granite counter tops, quality custom maple cabinets, black stainless steel appliances, and LVP flooring. High 9' two tray ceilings throughout main level. Tile showers and master walk in closet. Fully finished basement with large family room. 12x24’ concrete covered patio, driveway, and landscaping to be completed once weather permits. Don't miss this one!

