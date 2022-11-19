Beautiful split bedroom ranch with 5 bedroom and 3 bath. This new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Eau Claire . Home features open concept living and vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Sprinkler system, seeded yard, landscaping and appliance package included. Other lots and plans available by builder.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following Chi-Hi students are on the honor roll for first quarter:
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team is aiming for more wins this winter with a senior-led squad.
The McDonell girls basketball team is building around a strong returning trio from last year's Division 5 state qualifier.
The Badgers saw their Big Ten West title hopes all but vanish as they turned in an uneven, mistake-filled effort at Iowa.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team has a young and talented roster that will be tested against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Last week's poor performance was the latest set back in a tough year for star Badgers RB Braelon Allen. Here's how he's trying to bounce back.
Two years ago the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team discovered a winning formula that carried the program all the way to a state cham…
Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in shooting Sunday, including one former Badger. UW canceled football activities Monday.
The Wisconsin football program continued to see its 2023 class dwindle after a three-star wide receiver decommitted Thursday.
The 2021-22 Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) and schools report cards were released publicly by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Tuesday.
Out of nine schools, one school received the designation of “Significantly Exceeding Expectations,” three schools received “Exceeds Expectations,” and four schools received “Meets Expectations.”