5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $459,900

Beautiful split bedroom ranch with 5 bedroom and 3 bath. This new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Eau Claire . Home features open concept living and vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Sprinkler system, seeded yard, landscaping and appliance package included. Other lots and plans available by builder.

