5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $475,000

  • Updated
Amazing views from this gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath home! Enjoy the sunrise on the back deck overlooking the beautiful woods and view, then enjoy the sunsets from the large front porch! Multiple entertaining spaces, office and formal dining room. End the day relaxing in the soaker tub or cozied up next to one of the two fireplaces. Perfect setup for multigenerational living, this home has space and convenience for everyone!

