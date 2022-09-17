Beautiful split bedroom ranch with 5 bedroom and 3 bath. This new construction home by N&P Properties located on a great lot in the City of Eau Claire . Home features open concept living and vaulted ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Other lots and plans available by biuilder
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $483,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ron Cramer, the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County, died unexpectedly Tuesday.
The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. It said he began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996.
Unsung Heroes: Bloomer's Prill dedicates more than two decades to athletics programs as school's statistician
Bloomer athletics have been an important part of Eric Prill’s life for more than 20 years.
The Badgers will try to break an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes when they meet at Ohio Stadium.
EAU CLAIRE — Cory Schalinske was a kid when he won a “sheriff for a day” competition. He got to meet Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, and…
Aspects examined include center Joe Tippmann's holding penalties, the Badgers' poor tackling, and quarterback Graham Mertz's footwork.
The all-Big Ten running back felt an awkward landing during the fourth quarter Saturday. He later returned and on Monday updates his status.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst provides updates on injuries to two starters ahead of Saturday's game against New Mexico State.
Dale Kortesmaki is a 54-years-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives in a tiny house behind Landmark Christian Church. The church hosts a couple of tiny houses for the housing insecure.
Hope Village is a non-profit 501C3 providing temporary tiny housing for the homeless in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives, and service to people experiencing homelessness.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent out this note to parents and staff this morning. All school activities are taking place a…
The Bloomer volleyball team showcased its versatility and talent on Tuesday, overcoming early deficits in each set of a sweep over Cadott.