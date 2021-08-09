5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $495,000

 Skip to main content
Who wants almost an acre in Highclere Estates II? The beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath open concept home was built in 2020 and shows like brand new. High end finishes including quartz counters, soft close lighted cabinets, stainless Smarthub appliances & large pantry are just a few. Tray ceiling in primary bedroom plus huge walk in closet & walk in marble shower. 20X14 composite deck plus concrete patio with pre-installed wiring for future hot tub. Wet bar with plenty of cabinets in family rm, plus 3 more bedrooms downstairs (one currently being used as a gym). Extra deep wooded lot, professionally installed sprinkler system & landscaping - immaculate lawn!

