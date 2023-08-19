Lovely 5 bedroom and 3 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/ vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom lockers and bathroom vanities. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet. 1st floor laundry. Lower Level provides for additional bedrooms, large living space, and storage. Finished pictures not of subject property and may show upgrades. Similar home available for showing upon request.