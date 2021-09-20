 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $499,900

Welcome home! This 5 bed, 3.5 bath feels like home from the second you enter the front door. Home features open & inviting kitchen/dining/living room with vaulted ceilings. Steps away are dining room and sitting room. Mst Suite has infrared sauna with LED lights and audio, generous vanity with dual sinks and walk in closet. Mst Bath is also set up for a steam shower. The kids will love their rooms with built in beds. LL features large FR, 2 large bedrooms and ample storage. Full house audio system and google camera system are just a couple more amenities you will find. Composite deck overlooks beautifully landscaped yard. All this located close to shopping and entertainment.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News