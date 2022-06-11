5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $509,900

5 bedroom, 3 bath home with lookout basement windows. Great home that is in like new condition with large patio area overlooking a great yard. Home features open concept living with 9 vaulted ceiling and in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and 10' island. Mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet, Newly finished lower lever with 2 bedrooms, bathroom and large family room. 3 car garage is sheet rocked, insulated and heated. Stamped concrete porch & walkway.