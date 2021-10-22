 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $514,900

Spectacular ranch home located on a 1+ acre lot. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has many great features! Redwing Custom Cabinetry throughout, open concept living w/9ft ceilings, trayed living room, large kitchen with walk in pantry, custom fireplace, island & granite counter tops. Beautiful painted white trim & mission style doors. Master suite with WIC, double vanity and gorgeous tiled shower shower. Lower level features large family room, wet bar and great storage with custom lockers. Over size 3 car garage is finished and heated. Private backyard with patio and professional landscaping.

