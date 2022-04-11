 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $524,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $524,900

Enjoy this custom built 5 bedroom, 3+ bath home both inside and out. Beautilful interior has many ADA compliant features including elevator accessing main & lower levels, integrated ramps at entrances, wide halls & doors. Multiple outdoor areas to appreciate, all overlooking Lake Hallie Golf Course. Main level features open floor plan living, kitchen with custom maple cabinetry, granite counters & ADA accessible sink. Main bedroom has wood floors, en suite & large walk-in closet. There are 1+ additional baths, and laundry. Lower levels includes large family room, game/rec room with kitchenette plus 2 bedrooms & bath, all with in-floor heat. Heated workshop with sink in garage. Recent updates include furnace & A/C & custom cabinets next to LR fireplace & updates to boiler 2021, roof 2017

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News