5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $549,900

Why build when you can buy? Beautiful home with amazing views from every window. Sunsets are breathtaking overlooking Hickory Hills Golf Course. Expense was not spared when maintaining this property. New Anderson windows & patio doors, new roof, new composite decks. New furnace & central air. Luxury vinyl flooring and granite counter tops. New kitchen appliances & washer/dryer and MORE! Additional detached garage. Great location/neighborhood nestled on a beautifully maintained course.