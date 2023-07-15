2020 built home on almost an acre in Highclere Estates II now available. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath open concept ranch features high end finishes including quartz counters, soft close lighted cabinets, stainless Smarthub appliances and large pantry! Primary bedroom boasts tray ceiling plus huge walk in closet and marble walk in shower. Other main floor bedroom currently being used as office. 20x14 composite deck plus concrete patio already wired for future hot tub. Wet bar in LL with plenty of cabinets and beverage center in family rm, plus 3 more bedrooms. Extra deep wooded lot (partially fenced), professionally installed sprinkler system & landscaping - lots of wildlife too! Showings begin Thurs, July 13th
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $549,900
