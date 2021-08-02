5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $549,900

Why wait to build when you can buy this near new N & P built open concept 1 story home with all the bells & whistles? Main floor boasts primary suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double vanities plus walk-in shower & separate tub. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets by Red Wing, Bosch appliances, granite counters. All 3 bathroom floors are heated, central vac w/kick plates. LL features wet bar with granite counters, full size bar fridge & extra dishwasher. So many upgrades with this one - all on Private 1.3 acre wooded lot w/outdoor entertaining area. Hot tub & pool table stay with house.