5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $549,900

Step inside this magnificent Princeton Valley home. Plenty of space for everyone with 5+ bedrooms & 4 full bathrooms. Home is set up with 6 bedrooms, but one is currently being used as an office. Main floor primary suite features tray ceiling, walk in closet and bath with double sinks, jetted tub & tiled shower. Kitchen boasts Corian countertops & new KitchenAide appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus jack 'n' jill bath with 3 sinks! Walkout lower level is HUGE and features wet bar area as well as family/rec rooms, another bdrm and full bath. Beautiful backyard overlooks golf course and has new firepit area. Exterior is EIFS- see attachment