Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on an 2.98 acre lot with walk out basement. Home features open concept living with 9 foot walls and tray ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home. Well thought out kitchen design with tons of storage. Mudroom off the garage with custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and marble shower. Separate laundry area located on first floor. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Still time to pick out finishes on this property. Other lots and plan available by building. Lot 53 Cambridge Estates
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $564,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Photography started for Mike Howard when his son came home from school with a camera for a photography class. Now Howard is a professional pho…
The April election promises to shape Wisconsin's political and legal landscape for years to come.
Jim Leonhard likely won't be on an NFL sideline this fall despite interviewing with the defending NFC champions.
Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Regionals: New Auburn pulls away from Flambeau for first playoff win since 2011
The New Auburn girls basketball team beat Flambeau 46-33 on Tuesday in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal game, the first playoff win for the …
GOP leaders are hoping not to see a replay of the November gubernatorial election.