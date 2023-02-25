Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath new construction home by N&P Properties located on an 2.98 acre lot with walk out basement. Home features open concept living with 9 foot walls and tray ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home. Well thought out kitchen design with tons of storage. Mudroom off the garage with custom lockers. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and marble shower. Separate laundry area located on first floor. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Still time to pick out finishes on this property. Other lots and plan available by building. Lot 53 Cambridge Estates