 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $575,000

Why build when you can buy? Beautiful home with amazing views from every window. Sunsets are breathtaking overlooking Hickory Hills Golf Course. Expense was not spared when maintaining this property. New Anderson windows & patio doors, new roof, new composite decks. New furnace & central air. Luxury vinyl flooring and granite counter tops. New kitchen appliances & washer/dryer and MORE! Additional detached garage. Great location/neighborhood nestled on a beautifully maintained course.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News