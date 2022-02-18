5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $579,900

Excellent layout on this home brought to you by Wurzer Builders. Home is planned for high end finishes that can still be selected by you until Feb 15th, 2022. Large window in the lower level to let in lots of light into the family room that is large enough for a rec area also. Lots of storage, covered deck, large mudroom and comes complete with sodded and irrigated yard. Completion is planned for end of July 2022.