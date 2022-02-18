 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $579,900

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $579,900

Beautifully landscaped home located in a great neighborhood and close to town. This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers open concept living with a 4 season room. Finished lower level with a wet bar. 16x26 Pergola. Smart home wiring. A must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News