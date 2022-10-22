 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $615,000

Luxury living just minutes from the city near Hickory Hills Golf Course. This spacious 5 bed, 3.5 bath sits on just over 1 acre of land. Built in 2019 and certified energy-efficient, this home has all of the high-end finishings you could wish for. Redwing Custom cabinets, 9 ft ceilings with 18 ft vaulted ceilings in kitchen/dining/living room, Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite with bidet, insulated and heated 3 car garage, security system with smart doorbell, smart sprinkler system, smart light switches, radon mitigation system, reverse osmosis water filter system, custom makeup vanity area, granite/quartz countertops, 50 year non-prorated shingle warranty, high-efficiency HVAC air filtration system and kitchenette in basement with full size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and sink. Basement bathroom has in-floor heat and both bedrooms downstairs have supplemental convection heaters. Looking to work from home? Each room is hard wired for internet! Check it out today!

