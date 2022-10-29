5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $639,900

Beautiful N&P Properties home which has 5 bedroom, 3 bath on the main floor. New construction home with many great features! Redwing Custom Cabinetry throughout, open concept w/9ft trayed Living room with beams, large kitchen, wood floors, fireplace, & kitchen island. Master suite w/tray ceiling. 1st floor laundry. Photos are similar property. Finish selection packages available as well as Option to build on alternative lot. Option to finish basement $47,500.