NEW BUILD in the coveted Briar Hill neighborhood. Beautiful N&P built home with a finished walkout basement. Great kitchen with Redwing Custom Cabinets and quartz countertops 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Spacious, open concept main living with custom beam work and fireplace. Stunning master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with tiled walk in shower.. Laundry on main level and mudroom. with custom lockers. Basement features 2 bedroom and 1 bath and huge family room. Sodded yard with sprinkler system. Walking distance to your favorite shops and restaurants.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $645,000
