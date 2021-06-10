 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $649,900

This gorgeous home will stun you with its gorgeous yard & impeccable interior. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath two story home sits on a mature 3.3 acre lot right outside of EC. The property includes ample space, additional 2 car garage, sport court, patio, & fireplace. The main level is full of natural light & grand open concept living. Beautiful mix of stone work, tile, & wood throughout. With the secluded, private master suite you will never want to leave! The lower level continues with extra high ceilings, bar, bedroom, & plenty of space to entertain. View More

