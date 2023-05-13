This brand-new beautiful home is move-in ready, full of upgrades, stylish finishes, & fun features! A kitchen is the backdrop of gatherings, in this home it’s perfectly positioned in an open space so you can easily entertain & cook. The kitchen is graced w/stylish cabinets, Quartz counters, SS-appliances, island w/breakfast bar, & pantry. You’ll love the easy flowing floor plan, main-floor living features, & large windows for lots of natural light. Upstairs features an office & bonus space that could be a 3rd family rm, theatre rm, or rec rm. The LL comes w/a spacious family rm, exercise rm, 2 beds & bath. Enjoy your scenic surroundings while sitting on your covered porch overlooking the backyard. Other highlights include, 9’ ceilings, hardwood & ceramic tile floors, master suite w/walk-in closet & claw-foot tub, back porch can be converted into a 3/4 season rm, hydro-seeded lawn, & rock landscaping to add texture to your green space that’s attractive, low-maintenance & long-lasting.