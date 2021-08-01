"Simply Stunning" describes this 5073 s.f. home! This stately historical beauty sits on an outstanding lot & has been extensively renovated with so much new,yet still the charm of yesteryear. You'll appreciate the many architectural details still intact such as leaded glass windows, exquisite wdwk, original floors & trim, FP mantels, door hardware & more. The grand foyer features an ornate open staircase leading to the 2nd floor housing 5 BR, 2 BA, FR & incredible 3rd floor redo that is an ideal entertainment oasis! The phenomenal KT is a cook's delight with ctr island, quartz countertops & lg built-in hutch, plus a spacious LR, formal DR, & main floor FR make for ideal entertaining. Several sets of french doors & 4 FPs add to the character & charm. Outside you'll find a 3 car garage, beautiful landscaping & refurbished gazebo. A home you will be proud to own & wonderful place to create memories! Virtual Tour attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $674,900
