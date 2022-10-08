 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $675,000

NEW BUILD in the coveted Briar Hill neighborhood. Beautiful N&P built home with a finished walkout basement. Great kitchen with Redwing Custom Cabinets and quartz countertops 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath. Spacious, open concept main living with custom beam work and fireplace. Stunning master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with tiled walk in shower.. Laundry on main level and mudroom. with custom lockers. Basement features 2 bedroom and 1 bath and huge family room. Sodded yard with sprinkler system. Walking distance to your favorite shops and restaurants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News