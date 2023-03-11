This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath new construction home is located in Oakwood Hills 5th addition, in the heart of Eau Claire's southside. Its convenient location between highways 93 and 53 provides easy access to I-94. Featuring one-level living, the main floor has three bedrooms while the fully finished lower level has two bedrooms and a huge family room. The oversized laundry room is just steps from the primary bedroom The bonus room offers ample space to create a kids' hangout, office, craft area or home school classroom. You'll enjoy city living with shopping and dining nearby, yet surrounded by nature to see deer, turkey, fox, and abundant wildlife. The hydro-seeded private back yard is perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation, under the covered porch to enjoy even a nice rainy evening and the 3-car garage with 8-foot doors is ideal for all your vehicles. Don't miss out on this stunning property that offers the best of both worlds call and schedule your private showing today.