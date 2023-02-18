Beautiful Mission-style home situated on a wooded lot in the Oakwood Hills community walking distance to Oakwood Hills Park and nearby shopping and restaurants. Open plan w/ abundant windows/natural light, vaulted ceilings, 3-panel solid wood doors, walk-in closets, oak floors, poplar trim, maple cabinetry & quartz countertops. Home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with 3 separate living areas throughout the home including an upstairs bonus room/office, downstairs den, and main floor living room. Other highlights include kitchen pantry, master bedroom with tray ceilings with master bathroom with soaker tub, covered porch in the front, back porch looking into wooded yard, open stairway and spacious closets throughout. The 10.5 x 14 room on lower level is the perfect exercise room. The exterior is a dutch lap maintenance free siding. 3 car insulated garage. Home is virtually staged.