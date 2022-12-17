5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $695,000

Beautiful Mission-style home situated on a wooded lot in the Oakwood Hills community walking distance to Oakwood Hills Park. Open plan w/ abundant windows/natural light, vaulted ceilings, 3-panel solid wood doors, walk-in closets, oak floors, poplar trim, maple cabinetry & quartz countertops. Bright & spacious basement perfect for entertaining/relaxing by the fireplace. 3 separate living areas throughout the home including an upstairs bonus room/office. Other highlights include kitchen pantry, master bedroom with master bathroom, covered porch, open stairway and spacious closets throughout. The 10.5 x 14 room on lower level is the perfect exercise room. The exterior is a dutch lap maintenance free siding. 3 car garage is insulated. Projected finish date of January 1st, 2023. Interior photos are examples of past work. Photos to be updated.