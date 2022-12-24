N&P Properties located on a great lot in Cambridge . Home features open concept living and 9ft ceiling in living room, dining room and kitchen. Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout this great home. Beautiful kitchen design with tons of storage and eat in island. Mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and main floor laundry. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet and double vanity. Finished pictures not of subject property. Other lots and plans available by builder.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $699,000
