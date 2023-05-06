This 1-year old spacious 5-bedroom home is all that you need. Large open kitchen concept to the family room, dining room, walk-in pantry and has nice views to the wooded back yard and small pond. This home sits on a 1 acre parcel as well. Large bedrooms, mudroom with lockers from the 3-car garage entry. The rec room is large and is really fantastic, wired for entertainment system.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $699,900
