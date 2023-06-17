Beautiful upgraded home for sale in Trillium Estates in south Eau Claire. This home features an open concept plan with large windows. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and double vanity. The lower level has ample space for entertainment, bedrooms, crafts, storage, etc. Custom Bar and Eexercise space as well. This home sits on 2 acres in a sought-after neighborhood. The covered patio is a perfect space to enjoy with a custom gas fire table. The neighborhood has walking paths and close to amenities, main roads, shopping, etc.
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $789,900
