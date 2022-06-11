5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $799,900

Georgous two story home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home featuring 10 foot ceilings on the main level, sun room and finished garage. Great main level with open concept living, office with full glass doors and large dining area. Beautiful Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout home with tons of storage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Large mudroom off the garage featuring custom lockers and half bath . Huge master suite with sitting area, spacious walk in closet, walk in tiled shower and soaking tub . Large laundry area located on first floor. Finished lower level with wet bar, fireplace, family room, bedroom and full bath. Stamped concrete front porch & walkway. Great yard with sprinkler system and large private patio.