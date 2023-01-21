 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $824,900

5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $824,900

RARE FIND in the coveted Briar Hill neighborhood! Massive 2017 STUNNING C&M custom built home w/numerous upgrades + fabulous features for an intended forever home. 5 br, 3.5 bath, open concept bright light w/scenic views + amazing sunsets from all main living area windows! Spacious office, kitchen w/formal dining, 18'9ft ceilings, custom built-in cabinets every level! Finished basement w/1 br, 1 bath, fam room w/surround sound + bar area w/xtra sq ftg available to add another bedroom! 4 br's upper level, laundry, Jack n' Jill bthrm, primary bath features 2 vanity/sinks + soaking tub + tiled shower. Irrigation system, huge backyard, in-ground Rainbow Playset for kids, expansive stone patio for outdoor entertaining, in-ground gazebo w/lighting, sound syst + panels for privacy, mature trees, wrought iron fencing-hilltop views from all directions. Security syst, cameras + Ring doorbell. Focus on Energy certified! Walking dist shopping/restaurants, only few min drive from hospitals!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News