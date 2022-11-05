5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $849,000

RARE FIND in the coveted Briar Hill neighborhood! Massive 2017 STUNNING C&M custom built home w/numerous upgrades + fabulous features for an intended forever home. 5 br, 3.5 bath, open concept bright light w/scenic views + amazing sunsets from all main living area windows! Spacious office, kitchen w/formal dining, 18'9ft ceilings, custom built-in cabinets every level! Finished basement w/1 br, 1 bath, fam room w/surround sound + bar area w/xtra sq ftg available to add another bedroom! 4 bedrooms upper level, laundry, Jack n' Jill bathroom, primary bath features double vanities/sinks + soaking tub + tiled shower. Irrigation system, huge backyard, in-ground Rainbow Playset for kids, expansive stone patio for outdoor entertaining, in-ground gazebo w/lighting, sound system + panels for privacy, mature trees, wrought iron fencing-expansive views from all directions. Security system, cameras + Ring doorbell. 5-star Focus on Energy efficient! Walking distance to city shopping & restaurants!