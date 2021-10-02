 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $859,900

2017 Parade home in sought after Trillium Estates. 5 bed 3.5 baths located on beautiful 1.43 acre lot. Redwing Custom cabinets throughout this home with gorgeous painted trim and 9 ft ceilings. Main floor features master bedroom, office, laundry and half bath. Master suite with tiled shower, WIC and jetted tub. LL with 9ft ceilings feature large family room, bedroom,bath, exercise room and custom bar. Upstairs has 3 bedroom, full bath and large loft area. Great backyard with mature trees, cedar deck, paver patio with fire pit and detached garage for all your toys. Oversized 3 car garage (1,400 sq ft).

