5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $899,900

You'll be captivated from the second you enter this beautiful home! C&M built in 2018; known for it's focus on energy certification, quality materials, craftsmanship & style, this one doesn't disappoint. Located in the highly desirable community of Trillium Estates on 1.24 acres, this 5 bed/3.5 bath/3 car garage with an indoor sport court (915 sq ft) is ready for new owners. Spacious entry, vaulted ceiling in living room flows into the open floorplan with a calm colorscheme. Oversized island in kitchen w/stone tops, walk in pantry, & main floor laundry. Primary suite w/tiled shower, storage & ample counter space. Nicely sized lower level with 3 beds/full bath/large family room, wine cellar and entry to heated/cooled sport court. Paved patio off the dining room overlooking the backyard. Don't miss out on this gem!