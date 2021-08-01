 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $900,000

Enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle within walking distance to shops, schools, and parks all while relishing your privacy in this exquisitely restored home that boasts pristine hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10 ft ceilings w/ oversized doorways & French doors, ornate crown moldings & trim, spectacular chandeliers, 4 elegant fireplaces and so very much more. This immaculately maintained, legacy property also offers a 3 car garage w/ 2nd level storage & sits proudly on a rare 1.5 acre site in the highly desired Third Ward neighborhood.

