5 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $900,000

Lifestyle at its best with so much right within walking distance and on a superbly private setting in town. Exquisitely restored, this home boasts pristine hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10 ft ceilings w/ oversized doorways & French doors, ornate crown moldings & trim, spectacular chandeliers, 4 elegant fireplaces, newly restored windows w/ pulleys & bronze slides, lavish remodeled marble bathrooms & a beautiful modern kitchen. You’ll appreciate the newly installed high efficiency heating & hot water system that offers state of the art heating. Admired for its exterior solid stone construction, the 50 year roof & copper gutters & trim are icing on the cake. The property & grounds are lighted by gas lanterns as well as landscape lighting which produce a magical scene at dusk. This immaculately maintained, legacy property also offers a 3 car garage w/ 2nd level storage & sits proudly on a rare 1.5 acre site in the highly desired Third Ward neighborhood.