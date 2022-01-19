5 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $574,900

Beautiful open concept home on 1.64 acres in Interlachen subdivision featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 fireplaces plus amazing screen porch. Kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances. Main floor boasts master suite plus 2 other bedrooms with jack & jill bath between them, formal dining room & office with built ins. Lower lever with new LVP flooring & a newly renovated space currently being used as a gym & workshop combination - new boiler for in floor heat too! Outside offers amazing views from the screen porch & deck plus a lush lawn that is the envy of many.