Beautiful open concept home on 1.64 acres in Interlachen subdivision featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 fireplaces plus amazing screen porch. Kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances. Main floor boasts master suite plus 2 other bedrooms with jack & jill bath between them, formal dining room & office with built ins. Lower lever with new LVP flooring & a newly renovated space currently being used as a gym & workshop combination - new boiler for in floor heat too! Outside offers amazing views from the screen porch & deck plus a lush lawn that is the envy of many.
5 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $574,900
First-year Chippewa Steel goaltender Croix Kochendorfer is finding his footing in net. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound netminder posted his first NAHL shutout last Saturday as the Steel return to action with games this Wednesday and Friday.
Katlyn Jones, Cierra Seibel, Danielle Latz and Abby Iverson each scored at least 11 points as the Bloomer girls basketball team earned a 59-22 Western Cloverbelt Conference win over Thorp on Friday.
Authorities are searching for a snowmobile driver who veered into a highly touted sled dog team in northern Wisconsin and injured two of the dogs, including one that ran the Iditarod last year.
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 22 points and Canan Huss added 20 points as the McDonell boys basketball team topped Cadott 78-42 on Thur…
A Chippewa Falls man accused of leading area police on several high-speed chases this summer was convicted of multiple offenses Monday. He was…
The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team outscored Cornell by a 37-29 margin in the second half to pick up a 63-54 East Lakeland Conference victory on Friday evening. Dylan Bowen led the Chieftains with 22 points including six of his team's 3-pointers while Sam Ewer scored a season-high 16 points and Colton Minnick chipped in with 12.
The Cadott girls basketball team made 12 3-pointers spread between six different shooters on Monday evening in a 70-34 nonconference win at Boyceville.
Saturday Prep Roundup: Frenette's goal in double OT lifts Chippewa Falls/Menomonie past Wisconsin Valley Union
Addie Frenette's goal just shy of five minutes into double overtime was the difference on Saturday as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team earned a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.