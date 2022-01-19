 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $574,900

5 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $574,900

Beautiful open concept home on 1.64 acres in Interlachen subdivision featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 fireplaces plus amazing screen porch. Kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances. Main floor boasts master suite plus 2 other bedrooms with jack & jill bath between them, formal dining room & office with built ins. Lower lever with new LVP flooring & a newly renovated space currently being used as a gym & workshop combination - new boiler for in floor heat too! Outside offers amazing views from the screen porch & deck plus a lush lawn that is the envy of many.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News