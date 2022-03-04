 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $669,850

Exquisite! Home blends large spaces for entertaining with intimate areas for relaxed family living! Home encompasses over 4,900 s.f. of living space, kitchen w/built-in pantry, surrounded by plenty of counter & storage space & anchored by a large island w/breakfast counter, 5 generous size BR, including MBR w/luxurious BA & children's rooms w/built-in desks, 3.5 baths, office, 2 fireplaces, mudroom, plus LL with family room, bar area, BR & bath. Outside, a 4 car garage completes the picture.

